Is Perion Network (PERI) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Perion Network (PERI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PERI and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Perion Network is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 631 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PERI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PERI's full-year earnings has moved 15.89% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, PERI has moved about 23.95% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 2.97% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Perion Network is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, PERI is a member of the Internet - Content industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #199 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.88% this year, meaning that PERI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track PERI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

