Is Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Performance Shipping's Debt?

As you can see below, Performance Shipping had US$50.9m of debt at June 2022, down from US$53.8m a year prior. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$13.3m, its net debt is less, at about US$37.6m.

NasdaqCM:PSHG Debt to Equity History August 12th 2022

A Look At Performance Shipping's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Performance Shipping had liabilities of US$17.4m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$38.5m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$13.3m and US$8.25m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$34.3m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$16.9m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. At the end of the day, Performance Shipping would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Performance Shipping's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, Performance Shipping reported revenue of US$44m, which is a gain of 30%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

Caveat Emptor

Despite the top line growth, Performance Shipping still had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost US$691k at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above make us nervous about the company. It would need to improve its operations quickly for us to be interested in it. Not least because it had negative free cash flow of US$8.1m over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we consider the stock to be risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Performance Shipping (including 3 which don't sit too well with us) .

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

