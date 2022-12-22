Is Performance Food Group (PFGC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Performance Food Group (PFGC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PFGC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We also note that PFGC holds a PEG ratio of 1.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PFGC's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.83. Within the past year, PFGC's PEG has been as high as 1.28 and as low as 0.80, with a median of 1.01.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. PFGC has a P/S ratio of 0.17. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.19.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Performance Food Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PFGC is an impressive value stock right now.

