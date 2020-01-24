Is Perficient (PRFT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Perficient (PRFT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Perficient is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 630 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PRFT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRFT's full-year earnings has moved 9.68% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, PRFT has moved about 7.51% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 6.61%. As we can see, Perficient is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, PRFT is a member of the Computer - Services industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.42% this year, meaning that PRFT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

PRFT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

