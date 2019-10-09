Is Perficient (PRFT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Perficient (PRFT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PRFT and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Perficient is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 633 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PRFT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRFT's full-year earnings has moved 8.97% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, PRFT has moved about 67.47% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 18.26%. This means that Perficient is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, PRFT belongs to the Computer - Services industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19.12% so far this year, so PRFT is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on PRFT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

