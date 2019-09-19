Is Perficient (PRFT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Perficient (PRFT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Perficient is one of 638 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PRFT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRFT's full-year earnings has moved 8.97% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that PRFT has returned about 71.70% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 23%. This means that Perficient is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, PRFT is a member of the Computer - Services industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 22.71% this year, meaning that PRFT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

PRFT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

