Is Perficient (PRFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Perficient (PRFT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Perficient is one of 630 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PRFT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRFT's full-year earnings has moved 4.43% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, PRFT has moved about 97.62% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 31.21% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Perficient is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, PRFT belongs to the Computer - Services industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 33.59% so far this year, so PRFT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to PRFT as it looks to continue its solid performance.

