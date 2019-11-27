Is Perficient (PRFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Perficient (PRFT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Perficient is one of 629 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PRFT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRFT's full-year earnings has moved 4.76% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, PRFT has returned 92.86% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 29.82% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Perficient is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, PRFT is a member of the Computer - Services industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 33.04% so far this year, meaning that PRFT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

PRFT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

