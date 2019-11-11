Is Perficient (PRFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Perficient (PRFT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Perficient is one of 629 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PRFT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRFT's full-year earnings has moved 0.32% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, PRFT has returned 74.93% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 28.26% on average. As we can see, Perficient is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, PRFT is a member of the Computer - Services industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 28.77% this year, meaning that PRFT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

PRFT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

