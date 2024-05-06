Is Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Perdoceo Education (PRDO) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PRDO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.06, while its industry has an average P/E of 22.33. Over the past 52 weeks, PRDO's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.06 and as low as 6.46, with a median of 8.24.

Investors will also notice that PRDO has a PEG ratio of 0.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PRDO's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.77. PRDO's PEG has been as high as 0.74 and as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.55, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is PRDO's P/B ratio of 1.88. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. PRDO's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.81. Over the past year, PRDO's P/B has been as high as 1.88 and as low as 1.03, with a median of 1.37.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Perdoceo Education is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PRDO feels like a great value stock at the moment.

