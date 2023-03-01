Is Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Perdoceo Education (PRDO) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PRDO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.13, which compares to its industry's average of 22.85. Over the last 12 months, PRDO's Forward P/E has been as high as 11 and as low as 6, with a median of 8.52.

Investors should also note that PRDO holds a PEG ratio of 0.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PRDO's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.22. Within the past year, PRDO's PEG has been as high as 0.73 and as low as 0.40, with a median of 0.57.

Another notable valuation metric for PRDO is its P/B ratio of 1.26. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.38. Over the past year, PRDO's P/B has been as high as 1.45 and as low as 0.97, with a median of 1.19.

Universal Technical Institute (UTI) may be another strong Schools stock to add to your shortlist. UTI is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Universal Technical Institute is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16 while its PEG ratio sits at 1.07. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 22.85 and average PEG ratio of 1.22.

UTI's Forward P/E has been as high as 26.44 and as low as 7.55, with a median of 17.74. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.76, as low as 0.50, with a median of 1.18.

Universal Technical Institute sports a P/B ratio of 1.65 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.38. In the past 52 weeks, UTI's P/B has been as high as 2.55, as low as 1.22, with a median of 1.67.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Perdoceo Education and Universal Technical Institute strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PRDO and UTI look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

