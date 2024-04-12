Is Perdoceo Education (PRDO) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Perdoceo Education (PRDO). PRDO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.13, while its industry has an average P/E of 21.78. Over the last 12 months, PRDO's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.36 and as low as 6.46, with a median of 8.22.

PRDO is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.54. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. PRDO's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.76. Over the past 52 weeks, PRDO's PEG has been as high as 0.62 and as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.55.

Another notable valuation metric for PRDO is its P/B ratio of 1.38. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. PRDO's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.64. Within the past 52 weeks, PRDO's P/B has been as high as 1.50 and as low as 1.03, with a median of 1.37.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Perdoceo Education is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PRDO sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.