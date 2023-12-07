Is Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PEBO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.33 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 9.98. Over the past 52 weeks, PEBO's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.85 and as low as 6.32, with a median of 7.54.

We should also highlight that PEBO has a P/B ratio of 1.09. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.77. Over the past year, PEBO's P/B has been as high as 1.13 and as low as 0.72, with a median of 0.93.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that PEBO has a P/CF ratio of 8.67. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 9.77. Over the past 52 weeks, PEBO's P/CF has been as high as 8.77 and as low as 5.24, with a median of 7.01.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Peoples Bancorp is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PEBO feels like a great value stock at the moment.

