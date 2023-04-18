Is Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Penske Automotive (PAG) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Penske Automotive is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 221 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Penske Automotive is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAG's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that PAG has returned about 23.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 6.9%. This shows that Penske Automotive is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Portillo's Inc. (PTLO). The stock is up 25.3% year-to-date.

For Portillo's Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 26.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Penske Automotive belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15.6% this year, meaning that PAG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Portillo's Inc. falls under the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this industry has 40 stocks and is ranked #50. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +11.3%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Penske Automotive and Portillo's Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Portillo's Inc. (PTLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.