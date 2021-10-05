Is Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Penske Automotive Group (PAG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Penske Automotive Group is one of 220 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PAG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAG's full-year earnings has moved 52.48% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, PAG has returned 71.86% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -11.31% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Penske Automotive Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, PAG is a member of the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 39.72% so far this year, meaning that PAG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track PAG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

