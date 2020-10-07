Is Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Penske Automotive Group (PAG) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Penske Automotive Group is one of 204 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PAG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAG's full-year earnings has moved 50.36% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, PAG has moved about 6.63% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 32.80% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Penske Automotive Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, PAG belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 24.88% so far this year, so PAG is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

PAG will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

