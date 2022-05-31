Is Penske Automotive Group (PAG) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Penske Automotive Group (PAG) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PAG is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Another notable valuation metric for PAG is its P/B ratio of 2.12. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.22. Over the past year, PAG's P/B has been as high as 2.31 and as low as 1.61, with a median of 1.94.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. PAG has a P/S ratio of 0.33. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.35.

If you're looking for another solid Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales value stock, take a look at Titan Machinery (TITN). TITN is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Titan Machinery sports a P/B ratio of 1.42 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.22. In the past 52 weeks, TITN's P/B has been as high as 2.09, as low as 1.16, with a median of 1.64.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Penske Automotive Group and Titan Machinery strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PAG and TITN look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.