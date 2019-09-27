Is PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is one of 853 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PMT's full-year earnings has moved 8.59% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that PMT has returned about 20.03% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 12.85% on a year-to-date basis. This means that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, PMT belongs to the Real Estate - Operations industry, which includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 28.79% so far this year, so PMT is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

PMT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

