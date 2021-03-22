Is Penn Virginia (PVAC) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Penn Virginia (PVAC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Penn Virginia is one of 251 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PVAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PVAC's full-year earnings has moved 254.89% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that PVAC has returned about 59.31% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 19.11%. This means that Penn Virginia is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, PVAC is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 53.72% so far this year, so PVAC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on PVAC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

