Is Penn Virginia (PVAC) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Penn Virginia (PVAC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Penn Virginia is one of 254 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PVAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PVAC's full-year earnings has moved 254.89% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that PVAC has returned about 35.57% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 18.23%. This shows that Penn Virginia is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, PVAC belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 53.81% so far this year, so PVAC is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

PVAC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Zacks Investment Research

