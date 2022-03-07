Stocks
WYNN

Is Penn Stock A Safe Haven Amid Geopolitical Tensions?

Contributor
Trefis Team Trefis
Published

After observing the highs of $130 last year, the shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) are again climbing the ladder despite geopolitical tensions and broader market contraction. In 2021, the company’s revenues surpassed pre-pandemic levels assisted by its slot gaming business in the Northeast and South regions. Penn’s Interactive Gaming segment, which represents the sports betting business, reported a 12% share of the U.S. sports betting market (excluding Nevada) with an 11% hold rate. As highlighted in our earlier article, Penn Stock Poised For Long Term Gains?, Penn National Gaming can more than double its revenues with a 15% market share in the long-term. Thus, Penn stock is poised for capital gains even amid an uncertain macroeconomic environment. Per the Trefis machine learning engine which analyzes historical stock price movements, PENN stock has a 58% chance of a rise over the next month (21 trading days). See our analysis Penn National Gaming Stock Chance of Rise for more details.

Five Days: PENN 8.6%, vs. S&P 500 0.6%; Outperformed market (7% event probability)

  • PENN stock gained 8.6% over a five-day trading period ending 03/01/2022, compared to the broader market (S&P500) which was relatively flat.
  • Returns of 8.6% or higher over a five-day period on 181 occasions out of 2517 (7%); Stock rose in the next five days in 116 of these 181 instances (64%).

Ten Days: PENN 5.4%, vs. S&P 500 -0.9%; Outperformed market (26% event probability)

  • PENN stock gained 5.4% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) which declined 1%.
  • Returns of 5.4% or higher over 10-day period on 662 occasions out of 2516 (26%); Stock rose in the next 10 days in 364 of these 662 instances (55%).

Twenty-One Days: PENN 21%, vs. S&P 500 1.3%; Outperformed market (9% event probability)

  • PENN stock gained 21% over the last twenty-one trading days (about one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) which was relatively flat.
  • Returns of 21% or higher over 21-day period on 217 occasions out of 2516 (9%); Stock rose in the next 21 days in 126 of these 217 instances (58%).

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high-quality portfolio that’s beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

 Returns Mar 2022
MTD [1]		 2022
YTD [1]		 2017-22
Total [2]
 PENN Return 0% -1% 272%
 S&P 500 Return 0% -8% 96%
 Trefis MS Portfolio Return -1% -10% 251%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 3/1/2022
[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

Invest with Trefis Market-Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WYNN MGM LVS SGMS DKNG PENN

Other Topics

US Markets Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

Trefis

Trefis is an interactive financial community structured around trends, forecasts and insights related to some of the most popular stocks in the US. Whereas most finance sites simply give you the facts about where a stock has been and what a company has done in the past, Trefis focuses entirely on the future.

Learn More

More from Trefis

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular