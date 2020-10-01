Is Penn National Gaming (PENN) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Penn National Gaming (PENN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Penn National Gaming is one of 239 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PENN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PENN's full-year earnings has moved 66.10% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, PENN has moved about 184.43% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -2.45% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Penn National Gaming is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, PENN belongs to the Gaming industry, which includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 20.43% so far this year, so PENN is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track PENN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

