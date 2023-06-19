Is PENDRAGON (PDGNF) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is PENDRAGON (PDGNF). PDGNF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.51. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.40. Over the past 52 weeks, PDGNF's Forward P/E has been as high as 9 and as low as 4.28, with a median of 6.25.

Investors should also recognize that PDGNF has a P/B ratio of 0.73. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.83. PDGNF's P/B has been as high as 1.57 and as low as 0.68, with a median of 1.09, over the past year.

Investors could also keep in mind Stellantis (STLA), an Automotive - Foreign stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Stellantis is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 3.51 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 1.74. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 8.40 and average PEG ratio of 0.70.

