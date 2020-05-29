Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Peloton Interactive (PTON), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PTON and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Peloton Interactive is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 240 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PTON is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PTON's full-year earnings has moved 45.10% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, PTON has returned 50.03% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 14.16% on average. This means that Peloton Interactive is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, PTON is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.48% this year, meaning that PTON is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track PTON. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.