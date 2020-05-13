Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Peloton Interactive (PTON) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Peloton Interactive is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 240 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PTON is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PTON's full-year earnings has moved 43.52% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that PTON has returned about 62.57% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -20.09%. This means that Peloton Interactive is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, PTON belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #171 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.86% this year, meaning that PTON is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to PTON as it looks to continue its solid performance.

