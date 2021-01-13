Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Peloton Interactive (PTON), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PTON and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Peloton Interactive is one of 250 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PTON is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PTON's full-year earnings has moved 77.78% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, PTON has gained about 2.85% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have an average of 0%. This shows that Peloton Interactive is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, PTON belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.31% so far this year, meaning that PTON is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to PTON as it looks to continue its solid performance.

