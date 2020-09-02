Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Peloton Interactive (PTON), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PTON and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Peloton Interactive is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 237 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PTON is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PTON's full-year earnings has moved 34.18% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, PTON has gained about 194.61% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 0.36% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Peloton Interactive is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, PTON is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 74.41% so far this year, meaning that PTON is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on PTON as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

