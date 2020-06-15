Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Peloton Interactive (PTON) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PTON and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Peloton Interactive is one of 240 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PTON is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PTON's full-year earnings has moved 45.10% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that PTON has returned about 65.84% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -12.78%. As we can see, Peloton Interactive is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, PTON is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 20.90% this year, meaning that PTON is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to PTON as it looks to continue its solid performance.

