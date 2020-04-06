Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Peloton Interactive (PTON), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Peloton Interactive is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 242 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PTON is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PTON's full-year earnings has moved 13.47% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, PTON has gained about 1.23% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -32.26% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Peloton Interactive is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, PTON belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 24.98% so far this year, so PTON is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on PTON as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

