Is Peloton Fit Enough to Survive on Its Own?

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) has been a laggard in the stock market for the past year. The company fell from grace after the demand for its products started dwindling as economies opened, compounded by the recall of several of its faulty products. Moreover, February saw former CEO John Foley stepping down and being replaced by former Netflix (NFLX) and Spotify (SPOT) CFO Barry McCarthy, just a month after the company was dropped from the Nasdaq 100 index. So far into the year, Peloton’s shares have shed 38.15% of value.

Peloton’s fundamentals are all over the place. Investors are worried about whether the interactive fitness equipment maker can continue to operate on its own at all. Activist investor Blackwells Capital highlighted the issues in a presentation released last week, following which, the PTON shares began another round of downhill trekking after briefly rising nearly 6%. “Issues related to cost structure, capital allocation, inventory management and quality control continue to plague the company,” said Blackwells, sending the shares plummeting 11.25% at market close Wednesday.

Blackwells, who accused Foley of leading the destruction of $40 billion worth of shareholders’ wealth in less than a year, highlighted its dissatisfaction with McCarthy’s conspicuous absence from action. The investor believes that former CEO Foley still pulls the strings in the company under the hood, keeping it from moving forward.

Struggling to Keep Pedaling

Meanwhile, Peloton is focusing on restructuring its business. Earlier this month, it announced a price cut of a few of its bikes and treadmills, effective June 2022. The expectation is to reduce the equipment’s barrier of entry (obstacles that hinder a company to gain share in a particular market), which is expected help improve the company’s earnings in the long run. Moreover, Peloton also increased the subscription fees for its membership programs, in a bid to balance the top-line hiccup stemming from the reduced equipment prices.

Additionally, about 20% of the company’s workforce is expected to be laid off soon in a bid to cut operating costs. Peloton has trimmed its revenue forecasts for the forthcoming quarters taking into account the price changes and downsizing.

However, Blackwells pointed out that the company has lost $2 billion of market capital since the C-suite overhaul in February and it needs bigger changes to survive on its own. In such a dire situation, a takeover is the only option left to keep Peloton from dissolution.

Why a Sale Makes Sense for Peloton

Significantly, back in January, Blackwells had suggested that Peloton should explore the possibility of a sale, believing that the company can prove to be a fruitful acquisition for larger technology or fitness companies.

Earlier this year, rumors were rife of a possible takeover by Apple (AAPL), Nike (NKE), or Amazon (AMZN). Many discussions were held regarding which company will be best suited to take over Peloton. However, the discussions have died down after the initial furor, after McCarthy stated last month that investors controlling 70% of voting power have decided to keep aside any acquisition discussions. That is, until McCarthy carries out his restructuring plan. This instigated Blackwells to push for a sale harder.

Peloton was one of the most notable companies leading the pandemic-driven rally as gyms had closed and fitness enthusiasts sought to invest in home equipment. Regardless of its quick rise, the company is crash-landing with declining demand and insider disputes.

The issues that have been going on with Peloton are not making a good impression on investors. Moreover, with rising inflation and interest rate hikes, it will be all the more difficult for the company to seek funding to improve its products and invest in growth-boosting initiatives. In such a scenario, M&A activities are expected to grow, and it can be a good idea for Peloton to jump on the bandwagon and consider a sale.

Wall Street is treading cautiously, but is optimistic about Peloton with a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on 15 Buys and nine Holds. This optimism possibly comes from the fact that Peloton might soon be scooped up if there is enough pressure from Peloton’s voting cohort of investors.

The average PTON price target is $46.32, indicating an upside potential of 112.77% from pre-Thursday price levels.

