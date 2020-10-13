Is Pegasystems (PEGA) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Pegasystems (PEGA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Pegasystems is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 613 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PEGA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PEGA's full-year earnings has moved 15.18% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, PEGA has returned 66.64% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 30.57%. This shows that Pegasystems is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, PEGA is a member of the Computer - Software industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 38.74% so far this year, meaning that PEGA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to PEGA as it looks to continue its solid performance.

