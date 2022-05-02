Is Peabody Energy (BTU) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Peabody Energy (BTU) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Peabody Energy is one of 257 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Peabody Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTU's full-year earnings has moved 123.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BTU has gained about 124.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 22.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Peabody Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Chesapeake Energy (CHK), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 27.1%.

The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy's current year EPS has increased 41.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Peabody Energy belongs to the Coal industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 65.2% so far this year, meaning that BTU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Chesapeake Energy, however, belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry. Currently, this 37-stock industry is ranked #69. The industry has moved +7.6% so far this year.

Peabody Energy and Chesapeake Energy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.