Is PDF Solutions (PDFS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is PDF Solutions (PDFS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

PDF Solutions is one of 655 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PDF Solutions is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PDFS' full-year earnings has moved 550% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, PDFS has moved about 0% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 29.4% on average. This means that PDF Solutions is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Richardson Electronics (RELL). The stock has returned 96% year-to-date.

For Richardson Electronics, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 22.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, PDF Solutions is a member of the Computer - Services industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.6% so far this year, meaning that PDFS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Richardson Electronics falls under the Electronics - Parts Distribution industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #23. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -6.2%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on PDF Solutions and Richardson Electronics as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.