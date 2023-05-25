Is PDD Holdings (PDD) A Buy Ahead of Q1 Earnings Announcement?

Multinational commerce company PDD Holdings PDD is set to report first-quarter earnings results on Friday before the bell. The stock has fallen nearly 25% this year on increased competition and economic growth concerns. Formerly known as Pinduoduo, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has exceeded the earnings mark in each of the past four quarters. But given weakness in Chinese stocks as of late, is PDD a buy?

PDD has surpassed earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, sporting an average beat of 84.51% over that timeframe. The company is expected to post a Q1 profit of $0.67/share, which would translate to a 42.55% increase versus the same quarter last year. Revenues are projected to have risen 22.1% to $4.58 billion during the first quarter.

Chinese stocks have been extremely volatile lately, as a fresh COVID wave has investors worried about a potential slowdown. The stock has moved steadily lower in 2023 after a head-and-shoulders topping pattern, developing amid concerns over increased competition and weakening Chinese economic growth.

