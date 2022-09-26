Is PDC Energy (PDCE) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is PDC Energy (PDCE). PDCE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.46. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.78. PDCE's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.48 and as low as 2.78, with a median of 4.96, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that PDCE has a P/B ratio of 1.66. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.93. PDCE's P/B has been as high as 2.97 and as low as 1.49, with a median of 1.96, over the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that PDCE has a P/CF ratio of 3.04. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.94. PDCE's P/CF has been as high as 10.08 and as low as 2.73, with a median of 5.71, all within the past year.

Investors could also keep in mind Stone Energy (TALO), an Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Furthermore, Stone Energy holds a P/B ratio of 1.62 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 2.93. TALO's P/B has been as high as 2.99, as low as 1.05, with a median of 1.63 over the past 12 months.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that PDC Energy and Stone Energy are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PDCE and TALO feels like a great value stock at the moment.



