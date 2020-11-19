Is PDC Energy (PDCE) a Great Growth Stock?

Growth stocks can be some of the most exciting picks in the market, as these high-flyers can captivate investors’ attention, and produce big gains as well. However, they can also lead on the downside when the growth story is over, so it is important to find companies which are still seeing strong growth prospects in their businesses.

One such company that might be well-positioned for future earnings growth is PDC Energy, Inc. PDCE. This firm, which is in the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, saw EPS growth of 128% last year, and is looking great for this year too.

In fact, the current growth estimate for this year calls for earnings-per-share growth of 31.9%. Furthermore, the long-term growth rate is currently an impressive 38.4%, suggesting pretty good prospects for the long haul.

PDC Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

PDC Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PDC Energy, Inc. Quote

And if this wasn’t enough, the stock has actually seen estimates rise over the past month for the current fiscal year by about 25.1%. Thanks to this rise in earnings estimates, PDCE has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) which further underscores the potential for outperformance in this company. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

So if you are looking for a fast growing stock that is still seeing plenty of opportunities on the horizon, make sure to consider PDCE. Not only does it have double-digit earnings growth prospects, but its impressive Zacks Rank suggests that analysts believe better days are ahead for PDCE as well.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.