Is PCTEL (PCTI) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has PCTEL (PCTI) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

PCTEL is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 630 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PCTI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PCTI's full-year earnings has moved 187.50% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, PCTI has gained about 5.43% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 3.58%. This shows that PCTEL is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, PCTI belongs to the Wireless Equipment industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #210 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.16% so far this year, so PCTI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track PCTI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

