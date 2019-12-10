Is PCTEL (PCTI) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is PCTEL (PCTI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

PCTEL is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 630 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PCTI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PCTI's full-year earnings has moved 43.75% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, PCTI has gained about 99.30% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 29.41%. This shows that PCTEL is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, PCTI belongs to the Wireless Equipment industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 23.18% so far this year, meaning that PCTI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

PCTI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.