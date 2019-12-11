Is PC Connection (CNXN) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of PC Connection (CNXN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

PC Connection is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 223 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CNXN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNXN's full-year earnings has moved 11.72% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CNXN has gained about 65.49% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 22.53% on average. This means that PC Connection is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, CNXN belongs to the Retail - Computer Hardware industry, a group that includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 71.60% so far this year, so CNXN is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track CNXN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

