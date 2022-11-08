Is PC Connection (CNXN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. PC Connection (CNXN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

PC Connection is one of 227 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PC Connection is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNXN's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CNXN has returned 15.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -28.7% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that PC Connection is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Ethan Allen (ETD). The stock has returned 7.2% year-to-date.

In Ethan Allen's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 20% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, PC Connection belongs to the Retail - Computer Hardware industry, a group that includes 1 individual stocks and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 15.4% so far this year, so CNXN is performing on par this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Ethan Allen falls under the Retail - Home Furnishings industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #98. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -36.8%.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on PC Connection and Ethan Allen as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.