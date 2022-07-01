Is PC Connection (CNXN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has PC Connection (CNXN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

PC Connection is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 230 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PC Connection is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNXN's full-year earnings has moved 10.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CNXN has gained about 2.1% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 27.4%. This means that PC Connection is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Potbelly (PBPB), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1.3%.

Over the past three months, Potbelly's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 90.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, PC Connection belongs to the Retail - Computer Hardware industry, which includes 1 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.1% so far this year, so CNXN is performing on par in this area.

Potbelly, however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 43-stock industry is ranked #201. The industry has moved -19.8% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to PC Connection and Potbelly as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.