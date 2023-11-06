Is PBF Energy (PBF) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. PBF Energy (PBF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

PBF Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 244 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PBF Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PBF's full-year earnings has moved 26.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, PBF has gained about 12.8% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 3.2%. This means that PBF Energy is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 6.7%.

Over the past three months, Pioneer Natural Resources' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, PBF Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.2% so far this year, so PBF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Pioneer Natural Resources, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. Currently, this 38-stock industry is ranked #19. The industry has moved +6.1% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track PBF Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.