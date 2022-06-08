Is PBF Energy (PBF) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. PBF Energy (PBF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

PBF Energy is one of 256 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PBF Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PBF's full-year earnings has moved 276.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that PBF has returned about 237.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 45.2%. This shows that PBF Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cenovus Energy (CVE). The stock has returned 101.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy's current year EPS has increased 51.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, PBF Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 47.1% so far this year, so PBF is performing better in this area.

Cenovus Energy, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #2. The industry has moved +82.9% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on PBF Energy and Cenovus Energy as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.