Is PBF Energy (PBF) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is PBF Energy (PBF) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

PBF Energy is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 254 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PBF Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PBF's full-year earnings has moved 180.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, PBF has returned 71.1% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 27.1%. This means that PBF Energy is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Devon Energy (DVN). The stock is up 37.2% year-to-date.

For Devon Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 21.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, PBF Energy is a member of the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 24.7% so far this year, so PBF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Devon Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #69. The industry has moved +41.6% year to date.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on PBF Energy and Devon Energy as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free.Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.