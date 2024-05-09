Is PBF Energy (PBF) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. PBF Energy (PBF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

PBF Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 249 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PBF Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PBF's full-year earnings has moved 31.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, PBF has moved about 14.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 7.4% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, PBF Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Texas Pacific (TPL). The stock is up 7.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Texas Pacific's current year EPS has increased 8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, PBF Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.5% so far this year, meaning that PBF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Texas Pacific falls under the Alternative Energy - Other industry. Currently, this industry has 42 stocks and is ranked #88. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +29.2%.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track PBF Energy and Texas Pacific. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

