Is PBF Energy (PBF) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has PBF Energy (PBF) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

PBF Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 251 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PBF Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PBF's full-year earnings has moved 48.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, PBF has moved about 245.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 37.8%. This shows that PBF Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is RPC (RES). The stock is up 123.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for RPC's current year EPS has increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, PBF Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 36.8% so far this year, so PBF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, RPC falls under the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Currently, this industry has 26 stocks and is ranked #18. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.8%.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track PBF Energy and RPC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





