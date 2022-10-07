Is Paysign (PAYS) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Paysign, Inc. (PAYS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Paysign, Inc. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 334 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Paysign, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAYS' full-year earnings has moved 12.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, PAYS has moved about 48.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 31.1%. This means that Paysign, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN). The stock is up 11% year-to-date.

For Cross Country Healthcare, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Paysign, Inc. belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 19.4% this year, meaning that PAYS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Cross Country Healthcare belongs to the Staffing Firms industry. This 18-stock industry is currently ranked #22. The industry has moved -23.2% year to date.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Paysign, Inc. and Cross Country Healthcare as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





