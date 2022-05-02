Is PayPal Stock a Buy After Its 50% Crash?

In this video, I will talk about PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) first-quarter earnings report and go over some key points management mentioned during the call. You can find the video below, but here are some highlights.

The company reported revenue of $6.5 billion, up 7% year over year, and earnings per share of $0.88, down 28% year over year.

Venmo ended the quarter with 85 million users and is set to launch Pay with Venmo on Amazon later this year.

later this year. Management also reiterated its 50%-plus revenue growth guidance for Venmo.

PayPal added 2.4 million net new active accounts and ended the quarter with 429 million active accounts, up 9%.

PayPal bought back $1.5 billion in stock year to date. That's equal to 44% of the whole of last year.

PayPal ended the quarter with free cash flow of $1.1 billion, down 32%. The company is expecting to end the year with $5 billion in free cash flow, so I wouldn't be surprised if it repurchased more shares at these prices.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of April 29, 2022. The video was published on May 1, 2022.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of April 29, 2022. The video was published on May 1, 2022.

