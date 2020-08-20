Is PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has PayPal Holdings (PYPL) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

PayPal Holdings is one of 605 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PYPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PYPL's full-year earnings has moved 12.62% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, PYPL has moved about 77.90% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 22.23%. This shows that PayPal Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, PYPL belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 90 individual companies and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 59.13% so far this year, so PYPL is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to PYPL as it looks to continue its solid performance.

