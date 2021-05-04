Is PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has PayPal Holdings (PYPL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

PayPal Holdings is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 621 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PYPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PYPL's full-year earnings has moved -0.36% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that PYPL has returned about 10.63% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 12.63%. This means that PayPal Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, PYPL belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 112 individual stocks and currently sits at #193 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 11.07% so far this year, so PYPL is performing better in this area.

PYPL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.